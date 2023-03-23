Glenn White, Dublin

The Bible never mentions abortion. It says fully formed humans don’t live until they breathe (Genesis 2:7, Ezekiel 37:1-10, Job 33:4). Living people breathe until death (Genesis 7:21-22). There are three progressive states for humans: “never been” or non-existence, life, and death (Ecclesiastes 4:1-3). Nonexistence is the unborn state (Job 10:19). Murder cannot be committed against the unborn because they’re non-existent, “not been…carried from womb to tomb” as Job 10:19 says, never to live and die (Ecclesiastes 6:3-5). The Bible is creationist, not evolutionist, so life is created with the first breath. John the Baptist is the only unborn living child of God born with Holy Spirit in the womb (Luke 1:15) because he will baptize Jesus. All others must be born again with Holy Spirit to become children of God (John 3:1-22). Jesus says it would be good for Judas to never be born; to be aborted (Mark 14:21). Some abortions are good, and none are murder.