Patricia Moore, Livermore
Wireless radiation causes environmental harm to humans and wildlife,but our Federal Communications Commission (FCC) refuses to update its 1996 safety limits for exposure to this invisible toxin. Meanwhile, the intensity of non-ionizing radiation emissions has increased exponentially since 1996.
The FCC is a government agency that is captured by the giant telecom industry. In August 2021 the United States Federal Court of Appeals ruled in favor of environmental health groups and petitioners, finding that the FCC violated the Administrative Procedures Act. The FCC failed to respond to comments and 1000s of pages of scientific evidence on the harms caused by wireless radiation.
A few of the Court’s findings follow:
1) The 2019 decision by the FCC to retain its 1996 safety limits for Human exposure to wireless radiation was ‘arbitrary and capricious.’
2) The FCC ignored many organizations, scientists and medical doctors who called on them to update safety limits.
3) The FCC failed to address the following: impacts of long-term wireless exposure, impacts on children, impacts to the developing brain and reproduction, the testimony of people injured by wireless radiation, and the impacts to wildlife and the environment.
The FCC was given specific mandates by the Court to remedy these oversights. After two years, the FCC has taken no steps to update its safety limits or alter its website. Meanwhile, the public is ‘gagged’ from expressing health related concerns about the rapid, pervasive rollout of radiation-emitting cell towers to their local governments. (Search: EHTrust.org)
FCC regulations prohibit consideration of health issues regarding wireless technology. Therefore, we need strong, local, updated building codes and their enforcement by our elected officials as our first line of defense regarding the inappropriate placement of cell towers. Unfortunately, on April 12th the Livermore Planning Commission overrode our city code by approving variances for a 70-foot-tall fake tree cell tower (with 2.5 tons of plastic PVCs) for the city’s Mocho Park.
An Appeal has been filed with the City of Livermore by Mocho Park neighbors to reject this plan for a tower in their park and will be heard before the City Council on Monday September 11th. The meeting starts at 7:00 PM. The City Council has the authority to approve or deny the proposed permit for this tower.