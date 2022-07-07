Greg Scott, Livermore
The right-wing majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has recently ruled to redefine the Clean Air Act, section 111, through its decision on West Virginia versus Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This judgment will be a profound detriment to humanity in its effects on the regulating of radiative reflective gases — misnamed "greenhouse gases" — and precedent for rulings on governance by regulations bearing on the environment, health, consumer protections, finances and other aspects of our lives. The right-wing tribe has won a major decision in its long attack on the "administrative state." (Metzger, "1930s Redux: The Administrative State Under Siege," Harvard Law Review, 11/2017).
This court decision does not stop the regulation of radiative reactive gases; however, it makes it exceedingly more difficult and expensive. West Virginia vs. EPA affects the Clean Power Act, which was not yet in place or enforced. The EPA has to now regulate on an individual site basis and cannot regulate via a statewide platform. This eliminates the cap-and-trade approach and is ironic, because this would be a solution through 'market' means, which falls into right-wing-tribe spectrum.
This effectively makes the goals for radiative –reactive gas emissions even more of a fantasy. Given the inept, duplicitous and disingenuous Biden Administration's actions on climate disruption, these objectives were delusions anyway.
Atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations are recorded along the Keeling Curve. This curve has an annual minimum and maximum, both of which are increasing. The daily averages of the maxima this last May were just over 420 parts-per-million (ppm). This was 50% above maximum averages at the start of the Industrial Revolution in the mid to late 1700s, which had been stable at those concentrations for the previous 6,000 years of human history.
The climate-disruption-effects are, and will be, brutal. Climate disruption has accentuated the drought in Somalia. It is estimated that 365,000 children will be dead there by October. The Western U.S. is poised to explode in wildfires, perpetuated by climate disruption and inept forest management. "...[T]he conservative justices have installed a powerful and — for public health and the environment — dangerous new approach to statutory interpretation." (Heinzerling, "Climate Change in the Supreme Court," New England Journal of Medicine, 6/16/2022).
"America, where are you now? / Don't you care about your sons and your daughters?" (Steppenwolf, "Monster"). It is time for us to wake up and address the nightmare children.