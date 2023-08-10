Linda Milanese, Livermore
Newsletters
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- Updated
Pleasanton’s downtown Main Street was turned into a Porsche showcase on Saturday, Aug. 5 as dozens of the new and classic automobile were on display. The show was part of Pleasanton’s First Weekends on Main event and was co-sponsored by Porsc…
Latest News
- Sinead O’Connor’s former home in Ireland being used as shrine to the singer
- Billy Porter feeling ‘bittersweet’ after marriage breakdown
- Drew Barrymore keeps daughters’ iPads locked in her safe: ‘They only come out for special occasions!’
- Sydney Sweeney feels ‘responsibility’ to show parents their sacrifices for her career were ‘worth it’
- Celeb hairstylist John Barrett dead aged 66: ‘His superpower was making clients feel like the most beautiful people in the world”
- Harry Styles partied with Canadian actress Taylor Russell after seeing her new play
- Prince Harry shops for Meghan after reports their marriage was in trouble
- Sydney Sweeney says she’s no longer treated like a ‘human’