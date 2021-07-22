Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
A letter to the editor last week (in both local papers) caught my attention, not because of some truth it explained, but because it was obviously the product of listening to left-wing TV talking points and forming a flawed opinion without doing any research or fact-checking. When we criticize Georgia's new voting laws, we should, at minimum, research exactly what they propose (I found the facts pretty easily in USA Today.) The administration has no problem calling them "Jim Crow" and "an assault on democracy", for reasons one can only guess. In reality, the new provisions are pretty simple: expand voting hours and the time allowed to obtain a mail-in ballot and outlaw ballot harvesting and soliciting voters while they are in line to vote. The most egregious, and what democrats are really bothered about: it requires proof of identity of the voter. The hyperbole is baffling and dangerous, and insulting to people the left claim has no ability to obtain ANY acceptable form of identification (a utility bill will suffice). The bottom line is this law will make it easier to vote - and harder to cheat. One can only wonder why the left is so opposed. Incidentally, a recent (Monmouth University June 2021) poll shows 80% was in favor of voter ID. One more thing: The cynically named "For the People Act" which is an attempt to unconstitutionally federalize elections, is anything but "for the people". Among other amazing power-grabbing moves, it also gives an incumbent a 6 to 1 match for any campaign funds they raise, and this comes straight out of your taxes, whether you even like the candidate. Think about it like this: Rep. Swalwell raises $3 million for his reelection. We, the people, then get to pay him $18 million in tax money, whether we support him or not. This is why Republicans call it the "For Corrupt Politicians Act". Don't fall for it. Sen. Feinstein is about as far from a "white supremacist" as anyone I know of and standing up for safe elections is to her credit, and I applaud her for it.