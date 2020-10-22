Dale Reynold, Livermore
I am writing to express my astonishment at Senator Feinstein’s actions during the recent hearings for Amy Barrett.
I have always appreciated her hard-hitting questions of confirmation hearing attendees, but her over-the-top praise of both Barrett and Lindsay Graham repulsed me!
Graham has been one of the greatest cheerleaders of Donald Trump and has spent the last many years excoriating Democrats. His transformation from Trump critic to Trump sycophant has been astonishing, and yet she chose to literally hug him (without a mask!) and state, “This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.”
Her comments sicken me.
I have held her in high regard for years and have been proud that she has represented California, but no more. If she truly believes that Ms. Barrett’s non-answers to nearly every question posed to her constitutes “the best hearing,” then she has failed California, and she has failed me.
Should she be considering another term in office, she will not have my vote. I will contribute and campaign for anyone who challenges her in order to bring reason back to our Senator’s role.