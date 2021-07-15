Alan Marling, Livermore
I would hate to think of a California Senator being a white supremacist in favor of voter suppression, but Feinstein’s recent statement to Forbes makes it hard to come to a different conclusion. "If democracy were in jeopardy, I would want to protect it. But I don't see it being in jeopardy right now."
Voting rights aren’t in jeopardy for millionaires in San Francisco. The same is not true for the working class and people of color in other states where Republicans are restricting access to the polls. These new Jim Crow laws are spreading everywhere from Georgia to Florida.
Either Senator Feinstein is too oblivious and senile to see that and should resign, or she is a white supremacist and should resign. The only other path that won’t leave a stain on her legacy is for her to call for an end to the filibuster and the passage of the For the People Act.