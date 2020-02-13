Pleasanton Citizens for Responsible Growth is very disappointed by the actions of the Pleasanton City Council to approve Costco and the Johnson Drive Economic Development Zone project. The city continues to conceal the true environmental, public health, and traffic impacts of the project, and refuses to provide the details of public subsidies to Costco, a $135 billion corporation. We are weighing the alternatives to respond to this action, but suffice to say, this fight is not over.