Valarie Daum, Livermore
Unfortunately, the sad story of Livermore City Council’s downtown disaster continues. The Council disregarded the City’s well-established design standards and approved Eden Housing’s unappealing, horrendous, gigantic four-story, blocks long residential buildings. They will become a permanent “eyesore” ruining any type of charm left in the downtown area. Even a beautiful wine country style hotel will be dwarfed by Eden residences. The Save Livermore Downtown group MUST file an appeal to force the City to abide by the design criteria and standards that have been implemented for many prior years.