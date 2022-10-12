After reading several letters in last week’s Independent, it finally occurred to me that likely everyone (even the present city council) realizes that 80-85 % of the folks in Livermore are against putting the Eden housing on the old Lucky site downtown. Standing on the corner, Greg, who had been homeless and would have been expected to be in favor of the Eden low-income housing project, felt that the huge Legacy Apartments alone are greatly changing the character of Livermore., The proposed Eden Housing and the garage directly across the street would put the nail in the coffin of any small town feel to Livermore. In addition, it will create a traffic and parking nightmare.
However, the city council has already gone down the path of building these four-story Eden housing apartments by selling the land to Eden Housing. To change course now, the city would need to get an agreement with Eden Housing to build at a new site. They could perhaps keep the land sold to them as a park or return it to the city. Another site, such as north of Railroad or on Pacific Avenue; would offer more land for more housing, above ground parking, no need to clean up toxic waste from the railroad station, and several other advantages for the housing. It is not too late for the new city council to explore these possibilities.
I personally feel that even if the city plan is adopted, not only will it destroy the character of Livermore, but also it will be only a small help to very few people. Only those folks who can get Section 8 housing (a plan whereby one pays only 30 % of one’s income for rent and the federal government picks up the rest) will really experience affordable housing. I personally feel that if the city wants to help low-income folks get housing, it should offer small condominium units for sale at a low price and with a favorable mortgage that they could afford. Only then can these people build equity and get out of being trapped in Section 8 housing for a lifetime.