Thomas Soules, Livermore

After reading several letters in last week’s Independent, it finally occurred to me that likely everyone (even the present city council) realizes that 80-85 % of the folks in Livermore are against putting the Eden housing on the old Lucky site downtown. Standing on the corner, Greg, who had been homeless and would have been expected to be in favor of the Eden low-income housing project, felt that the huge Legacy Apartments alone are greatly changing the character of Livermore., The proposed Eden Housing and the garage directly across the street would put the nail in the coffin of any small town feel to Livermore. In addition, it will create a traffic and parking nightmare. 