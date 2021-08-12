Rob Blum, Livermore
The Eden Housing should be relocated. The City Council can make this happen if they put their minds to it. The proposed affordable housing can be relocated across Railroad Avenue to the north, creating 100 more units. The City Council with Eden Housing should take advantage of this and other options. Both should meet and talk to the representatives of Save Livermore Downtown and come up with a better solution for everyone.
The City Council and Eden Housing should also consider the Legacy project on the Groth Brothers lot that is stalled. The stalled project is a perfect solution to the Eden Housing. The City Council can get creative and buy out the Legacy project, now halted because its construction company has gone bankrupt. The Legacy project is a perfect solution that is already started. It has onsite parking, will create even a lot more affordable housing, and the building when ultimately finished can be used for Eden Housing.
The Downtown needs to preserve its character by building a beautiful large scale open park making a great destination for the citizens of Livermore and people visiting Livermore. This is what the citizens of Livermore want — to save the downtown. Revisit last week’s double page ad by the Save Livermore Downtown group.