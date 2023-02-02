Greg Scott, Livermore
“Speak out, you got to speak out against the madness / You got to speak your mind if you dare” (David Crosby, “Long Time Gone”)
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Greg Scott, Livermore
“Speak out, you got to speak out against the madness / You got to speak your mind if you dare” (David Crosby, “Long Time Gone”)
Had I not been homeless for seven years, I would know very little about homelessness. Had I not slept undetected in a field at Asbury Church for nine months, I would know little of that land and circumstances, or of Almond Circle and Buena Vista, or of some of the operations of the City of Livermore Police Department. Other homeless slept or tried to sleep on that property, although generally they were not as coy, sober or sanitary.
Several years ago, no earlier than 2018, I was in a Livermore City Council meeting listening to the discussion of tiny houses to be built at CrossWinds Church for $115,000 each. There was recently a grant for another $1 million for that tiny house community. Now the suggestion is to build tiny houses at Asbury Church for $175,000 to $225,000 each. This is an increase of $60,000 to $110,000 a piece over the original cost of tiny houses at CrossWinds Church no more than five years ago. Do we think plowing this amount of money into homelessness is solving the problem? Do we understand this rabid increase of financial resources allocated toward homelessness along with the increase in homeless numbers? Livermore is an educated and well-meaning community overall. I am confused as to how this community (and any other for that matter) addresses homelessness. Do we think the large amount of money we throw toward homelessness is a measure of results and magnanimity?
I ask a fundamental question: How do we get homeless to have “skin in the game”? Almond Circle and Buena Vista nearby residents have “skin in the game” through payment of taxes, insurance premiums, and maintenance costs and the best we can do is attribute the epithet NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) to some of them?
At least $20 million is being spent on Vineyard 2.0 on North Livermore Avenue, which will house twenty-two homeless and one residence manager. Do we surmise this could have been accomplished in a neighborhood with different socioeconomic demographics? There have been at least three shootings in this area in not much more than a year.
We seem to be going down a dogmatic path with little insight. We need to use resources more effectively to solve homelessness.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Children enjoy a recent break in the rainy weather with a sunny day at Dublin’s Don Biddle Community Park. Residents throughout the Tri-Valley have frequented the park since it opened in October 2022. (Photo - Doug Jorgensen)