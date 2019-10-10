Back in the mists of the past I attended the Barstow Unified High School in southern California. This was in the late sixties when the only research facilities available were the high school library, the local library and a complete set of the World Book Encyclopedia (thoughtfully provided by my wonderful parents). Of course, the only other option was to ask questions of strangers walking down the street or even to shout my inquiry into a canyon and hope for an informative echoing response. When I first read R.A. Heinlein’s “Friday,” I immediately fixated on the chapter where the main character is provided access to a computer network capable of responding to direct questions upon manual entry. This section also reminded me of the computer called EMARAC (Electromagnetic Memory and Research Arithmetical Calculator) shown in the Tracy-Hepburn movie named “Desk Set.” Once again, this device provided real-time responses to input questions.
We have entered the true “Information Age” of mankind. For better or worse, mankind has developed and made almost globally available the means to ask any question and get an answer fast through the Internet. The three previous breakthroughs that led to this point were the discoveries of printing, radio communications and television. Each step enabled information to be distributed to a larger percentage of the world population. Now, a person only needs a computer or phone to ask a question. In fact, ownership is no longer required since internet access is freely provided at town libraries or for a nominal charge at Internet cafes. What an amazing world we live in!
Founded in 1998, the website Google.com has become such an institution that in its short existence, it has changed not only the way we process the endless data found on the information superhighway, but also the way we think and talk about the Internet. The term google itself is a creative spelling of googol, a number equal to 10 to the 100th power, or more colloquially, an unimaginable number. Googol was coined in the 1930s and is attributed to the 9-year-old nephew of American mathematician Edward Kasner. Soon after Google was created, the trademarked company name became a popular verb. People were “googling” all sorts of information, including their own names. This term is now officially listed in dictionaries as a verb meaning “to search the Internet for information about a person, topic, website, or reference, etc.”
It may be a shocking surprise for many people, but Google is not the only search engine available on the Internet today! In fact, there are search engines that wish to take Google’s throne but none of them is ready (yet) to even pose a threat.
Another popular resource for the user is the nearly-infinite number of “How-To” videos available on YouTube. I always check this site when I have an unfamiliar repair or installation task to perform.
In conclusion, it seems clear that today’s average person can easily answer any questions that arise using the internet. One must, of course, never assume that everything online is completely true. People being what they are, a clear-sighted individual should take care to ensure that there is a degree of skepticism whenever reading or seeing something in the ether.