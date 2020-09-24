Linda Milanese, Livermore
I was heartened to read that Livermore's leaders are open to looking at a win-win option for affordable housing and the downtown park.
How wonderful it would be to achieve both affordable housing and more open space downtown. I believe the opposing sides in the March election would have included both elements, but they were limited by location—the confines of the old Lucky site.
If this win-win option becomes reality by simply changing the location of the housing to other sites close by it will fulfill the housing needs and provide a lovely green space for the new residents.
Fingers crossed!