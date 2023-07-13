Pierre Biere, Pleasanton
One question I have about the 1st Amendment after studying many episodes of govt. using PsyOps to dupe the American people (Iraqi WMDs, Covid-19 origin, Hunter’s laptop, etc.):
One question I have about the 1st Amendment after studying many episodes of govt. using PsyOps to dupe the American people (Iraqi WMDs, Covid-19 origin, Hunter’s laptop, etc.):
Freedom of the press is universally understood to mean government cannot censor (prohibit publishing of information), and the Courts have extended this to govt. working clandestinely with private firms.
But, what about govt. pushing out a big lie that SUPPLANTS the information they don’t want people to believe? This is one of the major PsyOps techniques (info warfare). FBI and CIA folks like Mike Morrell are trained experts in how to craft a false narrative and plant it in sympathetic media.
Does the 1st Amendment “free press” guarantee prohibit govt. from using media to dupe (opinion-shape) the public into accepting falsehoods? Use of public frauds accomplishes belief-control even better than older and cruder censorship -- therefore, I interpret the 1st Amendment’s meaning as “government is prohibited from intentionally duping the public, by any means”.
Judge Doughty cites the government’s response to the Hunter Biden laptop revelations (3 weeks before 2020 election) as an example of the bad behavior justifying his injunction. It seems he agrees that public frauds waged by govt. with the tacit cooperation of sympathetic media are likely violations of the 1st Amendment.
But wait … don’t government officials have free speech rights? Yes, but do they go so far as the power to knowingly, willfully deceive the public for personal / partisan gain … to cover up corruption? Most would agree that’s a bridge too far.
In other words, the Bill of Rights precludes any government attempt to mind-control the public, no matter how clever the tradecraft. Public frauds knowingly pushed out by government to overpower the truth are therefore an advanced form of censorship, violations of the Constitution, and grounds for filing a federal lawsuit against the actors involved.
I hope this is the outcome of the lawsuit.
