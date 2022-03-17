Trish Munro, Livermore
Here are a few things going on in Livermore.
Want more? Here’s the link: www.cityoflivermore.net/communityupdate
1. Good news for Vineyard 2.0! The affordable housing and services project closed escrow on its construction loan and will begin construction this month. When complete, the development will provide 24 units of permanent supportive rental housing for persons who were formerly homeless as well as over 9,000 square feet of space for a variety of community-serving, non-profit programs such as food, showers and laundry, winter shelter, and housing counseling.
2. Congratulations to the 2022 One Water Award Winners: Elsa Grabowski, Miles Hall, Neil Vaishampayan, and Tamira Darisala! These LVJUSD students completed exceptional science projects focused on water resources. The future is in good hands with this next generation.
3. Fair Housing and First Time Homebuyer Trainings! City partner ECHO Housing will provide two free virtual first-time homebuyer workshops on March 19 and 26, where participants will learn how to create a budget, repair credit, and shop for a lender, as well as what to expect in the loan and escrow process. Community members can register by visiting www.echofairhousing.org
4. More library services coming soon! Starting March 21, 2022, people can reserve small study rooms at the Civic Center Library! Earlier this week, all youth and adult public computer stations were restored within the Civic Center Library and the Reading Room reopened to the public.
5. Want compost? Mark your calendar for April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at Livermore’s Maintenance Service Center (3500 Robertson Park Road) to pick up two bags of compost that come from all the scraps we’ve been putting in our organics garbage carts.