1. Protect your Catalytic Converter! When: Thursday, May 11, from 8 AM to 3 PM (for the last vehicle) Where: Las Positas College’s Automotive Department Loop Road behind Building 800. What happens: Technicians etch your license plate on your catalytic converter and spray paint your car with a Livermore Police identifier. Questions? Email CrimePrevention@livermoreca.gov
2. Volunteer for the Livermore Area Youth Advisory Commission (LAYAC)! Who: Youth between 12 and 20 years old. Oh, and one adult advisor! Why? Civic engagement matters. This is your chance to learn about city governance and contribute to the conversation to make good changes. When: Apply by 5 p.m. on June 9 to LivermoreCA.gov/AB
3. Celebrate Summer’s Approach at the Children’s Carnival! Who: everyone who likes circuses, ice cream, and games! Where and When: Livermore’s Civic Center Library on Saturday, June 10 from noon- 3 p.m. What: Slim Chance Circus will perform, ice cream will be eaten, plate spinning and juggling will be taught. Also: children who sign up for the Summer Reading Program can take home a free book!
4. Enjoy Verse on the Vine! Where and When: Civic Center Livermore on Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m. Poetry with Livermore’s Poet Laureate, Peggy Schimmelman, featuring award-winning poets David Alpaugh and Sarah Kobrinsky.
5. Experience Wine Down in the Grove! Where and When: Ravenswood Park on Saturday, May 13 from 4-7 p.m. What: music, appetizers and desserts, wine and beer. And lots of good company. Why: to advance LARPD Foundation’s community support program, which provides financial assistance that allows children the opportunity attend summer natures camps and swim lessons. Purchase tickets at: bit.ly/winedowninthegrove23
There is, of course, much more going on—the Livermore Street Fest and the Livermore Rodeo, to name two big events. But the five things above represent very different ways Livermore residents can participate in our community. Attend one or all—you’ll find yourself in the company of neighbors and friends.