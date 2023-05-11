Trish Munro, Livermore

1. Protect your Catalytic Converter! When: Thursday, May 11, from 8 AM to 3 PM (for the last vehicle) Where: Las Positas College’s Automotive Department Loop Road behind Building 800. What happens: Technicians etch your license plate on your catalytic converter and spray paint your car with a Livermore Police identifier. Questions? Email CrimePrevention@livermoreca.gov