Since reading the franchise agreement between the city and Livermore Sanitation, my frustration has shifted from the provider to the city. Using the garbage service to fill the city’s coffers is a sneaky and underhanded way of dealing with the city’s financial shortfall.
I am certain it is illegal to pass laws requiring residents to pay for any service that profits the city, in this case mandatory garbage collection. No matter how you manipulate the language, the fees the city charges Livermore Sanitation are a kickback, plain and simple. Neither Pleasanton nor Dublin employs such tactics, and their rates are lower, with a discount applied at age 65. Customers can opt out providing they can show another method of disposing of their waste.
The franchise agreement also provides for payment under protest to resolve issues, yet city staff has recommended overruling any protests, thereby denying residents their due process.
The low-income discount now offered by Livermore Sanitation is a slap in the face and the mayor and council should be ashamed for allowing it to even be called a discount. A larger container cannot be called a discount.
So let's call this what it is: an underhanded backdoor arraignment that benefits the city's out of control lavish and wasteful spending. To adopt a policy of "it's not illegal until someone can prove it" is despicable.
I suggest city officials take a few moments to consider the liens they are about to place on properties belonging to, in many cases, long-term Livermore residents who worked hard to make this place as quaint and desirable as it is before any of them moved here. Now they have the audacity to deny those residents recourse and in collusion with Livermore Sanitation place liens on these properties? How dare they!
I urge city officials to find a fair solution and fix this for their own self-respect. I can think of several ways:
1) Alternate garbage pick-up with green waste and recyclables every other week. This level of service would be more than twice what I require. The current service is more than four times what I need, since I put out my garbage only once a month.
2) Implement a significant discount or cap rates for low-income residents.
3) Apply at least a 10% discount for senior citizens, who generally have less waste.