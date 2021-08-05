Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
I found the curious letter to the editor last week about the fate of the country hinging on the election of a single politician in Ohio not only hyperbolic, but another sad example of Democrats looking to fix things in faraway states while ignoring the clown car of their own here in California. Elizabeth Warren is running an ad here that laughingly equates the recall of our inept governor to some sort of assault on civil rights. Investigations into Eric Swalwell's finances and foreign influence are overdue. Politicians who forget what and who they represent are sadly a dime a dozen, on both sides of the aisle,
We are unfortunately heading into steeper inflation, higher taxes, and, with a completely broken border, further complications to our socioeconomic situation. I was hopeful that Joe Biden would at least be able to keep the ship of state afloat. It's painfully apparent that captain and crew aren't seaworthy.
Our only hope against a flailing federal government is a strong local government. Let's take a look at our own backyard and clean up here. Our employees (aka elected officials) in the city, county and state governments need to be direct voices of the people they were elected to represent. Not "independent voices" for changes they personally envision, or worse, voices for those they don't represent, like the US-Qatar Business Council.