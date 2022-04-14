Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Excellent Leadership traits are essential for a mayor, but does Marchand possess them? Daniel Gilbert, professor of Psychology at Harvard, states that “The greatest achievement of the human brain is its ability to imagine objects and episodes that do not exist in the realm of the real, and it is this ability that allows us to think about the future…the human brain is an ‘anticipation machine,’ and ‘making future’ is the most important thing it does.” “Leaders are idealists. Leaders are possibility thinkers. All ventures, big or small, begin with the belief that what today is merely a yearning will one day be reality. It’s this belief that also sustains leaders and their constituents…”
Yet when supporters of the downtown park attempt to persuade the council to rethink the Eden Housing project, they are called names by Marchand and his supporters, which include things like magical-thinkers of “fantasy-alternatives”, even though it was these very same people (Friends of Livermore) that had the farsighted vision to protect Livermore’s open space and imagine a town where growth is carefully planned, and local controls are safeguarded over State control. Kudos to “Save The Hill” and “Save Our Valley,” who have successfully fought off “destructive development.” Marchand obsessively denigrates two elderly women (King and Seppala) who have done more for keeping Livermore a beautiful, bucolic and pastoral town than any others in Livermore.
Marchand fails at understanding that the public wants to have a voice, be heard, and walk beside their leaders in decision-making. The public wants to “dream with them, invent with them, and be involved in creating their futures.” Citizens voicing opposition to Marchand’s goals are branded as members of a secret Cabal run by wealthy old ladies who push their elitist agendas. Castigating methods were employed by the Council, including “Public Shaming” when John Stein voiced his concerns about the City’s plan to build segregated housing downtown at the expense of a world-class park and was branded as a “racist” for comparing it to a “ghetto,” i.e., segregated housing. There is nothing elitist about envisioning a beautiful downtown park, a public space with benches, paths, fountains, and native plants for all 90K people and tourists to enjoy. No one is against affordable housing, but they want it built where it makes the most sense and doesn’t impinge on the rights of all the other 90K taxpayers in Livermore.