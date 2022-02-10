Glenn Stewart, Livermore
During the 2017 downtown development workshops, the city was favoring an eastside hotel with off-site valet parking.
The residents pushed back, saying that a hotel needs to provide its own parking.
On September 9, 2018, the agenda for the Livermore City Council meeting was to discuss whether or not Presidio Companies would build a hotel on the southeast corner of the intersection of Railroad Avenue and South Livermore Avenue.
The hotel would include a bar/lounge, meeting space, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, open courtyard, and patio.
Parking would be provided by an underground hotel parking garage with approximately 120 parking spaces, including six public Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible spaces.
Additionally, approximately 21 public parking places will be constructed between the hotel and the Bankhead Theater, including approximately 12 ADA accessible stalls.
The agenda item for the hotel was approved.
Last month, the Livermore City Council on Monday approved a plan that included a $1.9 million loan to Presidio, the hotel developer, to buy land that will be used as a valet parking lot … What happened to the hotel underground parking?
City Manager Marc Roberts is retiring this coming June. The terms for City Council members Bob Woerner, Trish Munro and Gina Bonanno expire 2022.
It’s time for new blood in Livermore’s city council. It’s time for a new mayor and council members who will listen to the residents of Livermore, and who will work with an urban planner to address the concerns voiced by the residents 5 years ago … traffic congestion, parking, community character, and open space.