Dawn Plants, Dublin
The Dublin Patch recently quoted: “... the State determined that the Bay Area needed to plan for another 441,000 new housing units, including affordable housing, to address the housing crisis. The State does not require local governments to ensure that the units get built ...”
Then why is so much time and money wasted on this intrusive manipulation, with ABAG’s outdated formulas to force suburban cities to comply? Packing Dublin with high density housing creates increased pollution, overcrowded schools, traffic and crime. The taxpayer is stuck with each new school bond expense from poor long-range planning.
The climate change crisis requires us to mitigate our carbon footprint as soon as possible. The answer is not cramming dense housing into small areas, which only increases the problem! Anyone who lives in the Tri-Valley sees the traffic gridlock on I-580 daily. Dublin leads the pack, with the majority of high-density Boxes with Windows either built, or in the pipeline.
Where are the solar panels on new construction? No effort is made by builders to reduce carbon emissions in Dublin. Instead, they push more multi-story Boxes, until no green hills are left, as they partner with city staff to steamroll the naïve planning commission and oblivious city council. City staff fluffs their pension nests at our expense.
Dublin activists have shown clear opposition against the constant granting of zoning amendments to get these bad projects denied. Yet, there’s a developer’s puppet in the mix, who uses hidden tactics to sweep the community’s opposition efforts under the rug. They appear concerned and knowledgeable, as they deliberately betray the community to advance their own agendas, and finance political campaigns with builder funds.
REMEMBER, we have a Dublin city election in 2022. We can clearly show what we expect by our votes. Enough double talk, as Dublin staff planners continue to push staggering projects, such as the “Downtown Dublin” travesty that crams 1,500 housing units into the Dublin Place shopping center? Two six-story Boxes containing 1,500 units? Wasting millions “fixing the street grid” (since shopping centers don’t have “streets”) to shove an unreasonable amount of housing into a small area? Nothing “walkable” or “friendly” about a “tenement style” housing project.
Have you seen it get better or worse the last four years? Vote out the incumbent developer puppets, or expect the same bad results.