Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
Again, the City Council has shown its disdain for the citizens of Livermore. More than 8,000 citizens signed the document for a referendum, but the City has cleverly found a way to refuse to honor it. This underlines the necessity of electing a new Mayor and new Council members who WILL listen to the citizens. Mony Nop is an excellent candidate for Mayor who will do his best to reform the City Council. In District 1, we need to elect Carol Wahrer and in District 2 Ben Barrientos. With these 3, Mony, Carol and Ben, we will have some advocates for things our citizens have been requesting. They need our support, so consider donating as much as you can to their campaigns. You can get signs for your yard supporting these candidates and you can volunteer to help in many ways. Livermore needs these candidates NOW, before our city loses its charm and becomes unrecognizable as the city we love. NOW is the time to step up and make your voices heard.