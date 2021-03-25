Mini Chopra, Livermore
On March 8, we celebrated International Women's Day.
An evening before, a reported 17.1 million people from across the globe, glued to their televisions to watch a disaffected royal couple open up about the trials and tribulations of living through what anybody would perceive as coveted domesticity - constant public glare and ruthless media invasion.
While I’m still unsettled in my mind about family matters being made public, if there is one life's lesson that I could clearly take away from the Oprah Winfrey tell-all, and something that I’d like to pass on to a daughter I never had, it’s this: fairytales and princess stories, too, can go tragically wrong, and that marrying a wealthy, blue-blooded and handsome man doesn’t necessarily lead to a happily ever-after. Folk-fairytales and modern-day princess stories, both, make no relatable feminine constructs in real life.
In real life, we don't see women waiting for a prince, or yearning to wear sparkling tiaras, or vying to live in castles.
In real life, we see women working hard toward acquiring education and life-skills, breaking glass ceilings at work, and defeating deep-set stereotypes. In real life, we see women bravely walking out of abusive marriages, alcoholic husbands, patriarchal family cultures, and orthodox religious beliefs. In real life, we see women no longer being confined to traditional institutions like marriage and family, to be able to conceive, give birth, adopt, and raise children on their own.
In real life, we see women getting elected to powerful public offices, becoming influential thought leaders, and flying to outer space. In real life, we see women being unashamed of claiming their intelligence, expressing their fierce opinions, exploring their sexualities, and even laying bare their vulnerabilities.
The problem with fairytales and princess stories is that they get launched into our lives, and resultantly, into our raw minds and imaginations, from a very young age. When we condition impressionable little girls to believe that life becomes a bed of roses as soon as a charming prince comes calling, we not only fail to prepare them for a future that they're so capable of scripting on their own, but we also hinder them from shaping and fulfilling their identities on their own terms.
Fairytales are passé. Time to let go of them. Move on, princesses. Time to acknowledge and celebrate the everyday woman and her real struggles and accomplishments.