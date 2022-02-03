Helen Machuga, Livermore
We live in a strange world. Oakland students and teachers are striking because they don't feel safe from Covid in their schools. At the same time, adults are calling the Livermore School Board to protest safety measures in Livermore schools.
We all should thank the LVJUSD administration, board, and employees for following state mandates, observing public health measures, and protecting our students, teachers and community as much as possible. By doing so, they keep schools open, aid in protecting the most vulnerable, allow parents to continue working, and demonstrate public responsibility to protect all in a pandemic.
It is not an accident that California's Covid numbers, especially those of the Bay Area, compare very favorably to the rest of the nation. Following expert guidance has saved lives here and will continue to do so as long as the pandemic exists.