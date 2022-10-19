David Jonas, Livermore
Yesterday I received a mailer paid for by “Take Back Livermore” that shouted:
“THEY THREW AWAY OUR RIGHT TO VOTE. 8,000 Livermore voters signed a referendum asking for a vote on Eden Housing. But the city refused to count the signatures, throwing away our right to vote.”
This is highly misleading. In fact:
• The voters signed a petition (not a “referendum”) that sought to block the amendment of the disposition, development and loan agreement (DDLA) for the Eden Housing project.
• The City Council decision to amend the DDLA was an administrative act.
• By law, administrative acts are not referendable.
• The Livermore City Attorney advised the referendum proponents, before they began gathering signatures, that their referendum was illegal: “You are familiar with the referendum process and should therefore be aware that it is limited to legislative acts, and that administrative acts are not subject to referendum.... Those authorities, as well as a number of others, determined that actions like the one in Livermore’s resolution are NOT ELIGIBLE FOR REFERENDUM.” (emphasis added)
• The Livermore City Clerk, acting in her capacity as a constitutional officer, and on the advice of the City Attorney, refused to process the petition because the act that it sought to repeal was administrative.
Following the City Clerk’s rejection of the referendum, Take Back Livermore initiated two court actions to halt the sale of the parcel. Both efforts failed.
To allege that the City “threw away our right to vote” and “refused to count the signatures” is outrageously dishonest. The City merely followed the law and precedent, and the courts sided with the City, twice.
The decision was not political, partisan or discretionary. Blaming the City has the same degree as merit as a driver who, after being advised that the speed limit is 65, complains about getting a ticket for driving 85.
Why did Take Back Livermore spend over $100,000 to gather signatures for a foredoomed petition? Here are two possible explanations:
1. They knew the petition would block progress on the Eden Housing development, one of many delay tactics that the group, under different names, has deployed previously.
2. They knew they could leverage the situation to create a false narrative that the City had suppressed the rights of its voters.
Sadly, they succeeded on both counts.
During this election season, please follow the facts.