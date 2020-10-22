Donna Cabanne, Livermore
There is only one choice for Alameda County Supervisor … Vinnie Bacon
His opponent Haubert, the mayor of Dublin, has allowed Dubin to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state. Surprised? Look around and follow the money.
David Haubert’s run for Alameda County District 1 Supervisor is an expensive, consultant-dominated campaign more common in state and federal elections. Haubert collected $590,751 through the end of September. Only 26% was from people in the district. Another 27% was from people outside, and 46% was from companies and committees.
Amounts below $100 were not itemized and were less than 1% of the total. Each of the 390 itemized, real-person donors gave on average $806; each of the 117 companies and committees averaged $2,322. Donations were raised with the help of Aimpoint Fundraising and Event Management of Sacramento, which was paid $22,331.
All funds have been budgeted by now, but only $369,921 were reported spent to date. Fully half, 56%, was for consultants and pollsters, who appear to be the heart of Haubert’s campaign. Axiom Strategies of Kansas City received the most by far, $151,856.
Haubert’s slogan, ‘He can’t be bought,’ should be understood to mean, ‘they donated already.’
Don’t be fooled by the mailers attacking Vinnie Bacon. These slick negative mailers accuse Bacon of turning in some financial disclosure forms late. He fills out the forms himself. It is a lot of work to itemize small amounts of money from hundreds of people.
Do you want a supervisor who is dedicated and committed to preserving open space and takes only small donations? Do you want a supervisor with experience, education and integrity? Then vote for Vinnie Bacon - the real environmentalist - who will work to protect Measure D and open space surrounding Livermore and southern Alameda County.
Vote early … vote green ... vote for Vinnie Bacon for our families and for a better future