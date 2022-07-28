Trish Munro, Livermore

As we come up on a year since the City Council adopted the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee’s recommendations, I’ve been thinking about some of what the city has done during this past year. Recently, I found a good way to think about the subject. “Diversity is being invited to the party,” says Verna Myers. “Inclusion is being asked to dance and belonging is having your favorite foods on the menu.” 