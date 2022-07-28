As we come up on a year since the City Council adopted the Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee’s recommendations, I’ve been thinking about some of what the city has done during this past year. Recently, I found a good way to think about the subject. “Diversity is being invited to the party,” says Verna Myers. “Inclusion is being asked to dance and belonging is having your favorite foods on the menu.”
That analogy hit home for me. Over the past decade and more, our society has become more and more aware of the differences in how people eat. Some have allergies so severe that they carry epi-pens with them. Others have religious restrictions on what and when they eat. There are those who refrain from eating animals and/or animal products. And then there’s the under-ten crowd who limit their diets to foods with colors not found in nature. A welcoming home has a table set with a variety of foods so that all can partake of something delicious. So with a welcoming city.
The Livermore Library has been central in setting the city’s table and expanding its menu. Part of that menu is the Livermore Reads Together program. Each March, with input from residents, there is a month of programming around the themes of the chosen book. This year, the book chosen was “The Reason I Jump: The Inner Voice of a Thirteen-Year-Old Boy with Autism,” by Naoki Higashida. The programming included activities for all ages. The theme of 2023’s Livermore Reads Together is Women’s History. You have only a few days to vote for one of the following books—voting concludes August 31, 2022, at 5:00 PM—so vote today!
Here are the choices and links for more information:
Regardless of which book you vote, each of these books adds to the menu at our common table. And if you would like to move from analogy to real food, consider which foods you would serve while reading each book.