Emmeline Chen, Pleasanton
I wholeheartedly support Steve Maher’s re-election to the Pleasanton Unified Schools Board of Trustees.
I met “Mr. Maher” when he was interim principal for two of my children’s schools. At both schools, Steve brought stability, wisdom, and clear-eyed focus stemming from his experience as a Pleasanton principal and teacher.
Steve won my trust then, and I continue to trust him to always have the interests of students at heart. His constant refrain is “Students come first.” When asked about school issues, Steve usually starts with, “Well, first I would consider what’s best for kids?”
A collaborative bridge-builder, Steve treats everyone with respect. He is a person of integrity with the courage to make unpopular decisions if they lead to the best outcome for students.
Steve was a beloved school principal with an extremely successful career in Pleasanton. He could have easily rested on his laurels, having the Hart Middle School gym named after him, the many awards, etc. Instead, Steve ran for the board of trustees four years ago because he cares for our community. He considers his trustee position to be both a privilege and a public service and has donated his stipend each month. Cumulatively, he has given almost $20,000 to programs supporting foster/kinship students, special-needs students, social-emotional learning, and student activities.
I urge everyone to put students first and re-elect Steve Maher to the Pleasanton School Board.