Russ Greenlaw, Livermore
I understand that, as of this last June, Livermore has a new city manager — a lady, I understand.
I wish her well, and I sincerely hope that she will be able to obtain better performance from some city department heads than the last city manager did.
Consider a few things that might be improved (things some department heads haven’t yet noticed): there are some streetlights that do not light their streets, either burned out or their photocells are inoperative. Try South L Street a half block north of College. Try Catalina just west of Lucky Market, an apartment neighborhood where people cross at a dark intersection, because the streetlight seldom works.
Consider the roller coaster pavement on Murrieta near Nob Hill grocery. It’s been bad for many years following some utility work without proper backfill of the subgrade. The pavement has been patched several times, but that does no good; the material under the pavement apparently keeps sinking. The city has enough money for a piece of “art” at the library in Springtown (funny, I thought libraries were for books), but the city hasn’t enough money to fix dangerous pavement on a busy street. Or maybe, the department head in charge of streets never drives on Murrieta.
Consider traffic signals that are quasi-dysfunctional, like the left turn signal for northbound Holmes from Concannon; it won’t trigger from cars in the pocket other than right at Holmes and won’t stay green long enough for more than a few cars to pass; I recall being car number three and not getting through (car number two was slow in moving and the controller didn’t know there were more cars waiting). Perhaps there needs to be more than one sensor in the pocket. Add the left turn signal from Murrieta to Jack London; it stays green long enough but takes a long time to go green again, waiting apparently for all that traffic southbound on Murrieta, which isn’t there anymore since they took away our exit off 580 at Portola (which had been there since the 1930s). That greatly reduced southbound traffic on Murrieta, but the signal doesn’t know that, so left turn traffic backs up badly waiting for no one coming south on Murrieta.
I do hope our new city manager can build a fire under some of her subordinate department heads and get some things fixed.