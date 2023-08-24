Eloise Haman, Dublin
The Inflation Reduction Act is not named well. It should be something like For the People Act.
The Inflation Reduction Act is not named well. It should be something like For the People Act. Please share. Most Americans don’t know what’s in this amazing bill.
Here are the big provisions:
• Creation of a 15% corporate minimum tax rate: Corporations with at least $1 billion in income will have a new tax rate of 15%. Taxes on individuals and households won’t be increased. Stock buybacks by corporations will face a 1% excise tax.
• Prescription drug price reform: It will allow Medicare to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs, bringing down the price beneficiaries will pay. Medicare recipients will have a $2,000 cap on annual out-of-pocket prescription drug costs, starting in 2025.
• IRS tax enforcement: The IRS has been underfunded and unable to catch the big tax avoiders. The bill invests $80 billion in the nation’s tax agency over the next 10 years. It will more than pay for itself with increased tax compliance.
• Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidy extension: medical insurance premiums under the ACA subsidized by the federal government to lower premiums were scheduled to expire at the end of this year but will now be extended through 2025. Approximately 3 million Americans could lose their health insurance if these subsidies weren’t extended, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
• Energy security and climate change investments: The bill includes numerous investments in climate protection, including tax credits for households to offset energy costs, investments in clean energy production and tax credits aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
The bill passed with all 50 Democratic votes in the Senate without Republican support under the reconciliation process.
