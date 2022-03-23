Trish Munro, Livermore
1. We know that trees cool the earth, give us oxygen, and help mitigate climate change. So, Livermore planted trees! On March 12, over 200 volunteers joined representatives from many organizations to plant 65 trees in the Springtown open space area. Thank you to all who helped grow our urban forest!
2. Speaking of climate change: with the lack of rain, plants and trees are suffering. As a result, people are watering more, and water use has increased. So how can we triage water use? Here are four suggestions: Add 2-3 inches of mulch everywhere. Irrigate from 6 PM to 9 AM. Check that water is being absorbed by the soil. And prioritize trees—our most precious resource—over small shrubs and grass and other vegetation that can be easily replanted. Here’s a link for more information: www.CityOfLivermore.net/Drought
3. Here’s a shout-out for our Library’s work in educating Livermore residents about neurodiversity, autism, and inclusion. Livermore Reads Together’s book, The Reason I Jump: The Inner Voice of a Thirteen-Year-Old Boy with Autism, began the conversation. Over the past week, the library has hosted a talk on Autism Full Employment, a conversation with renowned author, advocate, and Professor Temple Grandin, and a presentation on neurodiversity from UC-Davis’ MIND Institute. Stay tuned for future events on the subject.
4. On March 28, the City Council will take the next step toward adopting new districts: conducting a first reading of the ordinance to do so. During the past several months, Livermore residents have drawn maps and defined their communities of interest. The proposed final map incorporates the input of an involved, caring community.