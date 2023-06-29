Flags and the
Trish Munro, Livermore
On the Fourth of July, American flags are all over town. And with good reason. The flag is an iconic symbol that encapsulates everything about these United States: our history, our values, our aspirations, and all of us who live here.
The flag reminds us of our shared and complicated history. It speaks of those times when we, as a people, have been our best selves, but also those times we’ve been our worst selves. And it speaks to both what we can aspire to and what we must reckon with to be a whole, mature people.
The flag reminds us of the values we aspire to enact. It speaks to that highest American value: becoming a place of welcome for all, from the Indigenous peoples here before the Europeans to our most recent refugees and immigrants. It speaks to the goal of being a country where we truly have liberty and justice for all.
The flag’s colors and design—red, white, and blue; stars and stripes together—remind us that we must be one people, united in our diversity. The United States can and should include everyone; the flag can and should remind of that unity and diversity.
That unity and diversity becomes real at the local level, with how we treat each other as neighbors. In Livermore, that value begins with the city’s name itself: Robert Livermore, for whom the city was named, was famously a man who welcomed the stranger passing by. More recently, Livermore’s inclusion proclamation mirrors our country’s aspirations, celebrating diverse cultures and histories; races and ethnicities, and religions, as well as affirming different gender identities and sexual orientations, different physical, mental, and emotional abilities, and different ages, educations, and economic statuses. Livermore’s strength—as with the country—derives from our diversity and from valuing inclusion, from respect for each other, and from collaborating with and learning from each other.
This Fourth of July, as flags fly and fireworks soar above Robertson Park, let us all remember the meanings of the flag and aspire to live up to the values it represents.