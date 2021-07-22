Richard Good, Livermore
While Al Franken has accomplished much over the years, the most disturbing issue is the fact that he was accused of sexual harassment by no less than nine women during his time in the Senate. He resigned his Senate position as more woman came forward. This man does not belong at the Bankhead Theater as a guest speaker. His recent indiscretions outweigh any accomplishments that came earlier. If we 'Believe All Woman" then this man does not belong in Livermore. Please let the Bankhead Theater know Franken is not welcome here.