Ken Bradley, Livermore
I recently saw a newscast where citizens were being beaten by government thugs. My first thought was, “thank goodness I live in the USA, and we have the protection of the First Amendment”. But in Livermore, the protection does not apply. In this city, a political challenger cannot put up signs to let citizens know they are running for office. You cannot post signs to direct people to your yard sale. Your real estate agent cannot have direction signs for your home for sale. At the next city election, we need to find people that believe in America.