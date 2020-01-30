Last night, I attended the town hall that Congressman Eric Swalwell held at Dublin High School. Town halls are normally a chance for elected officials to update their constituents on what they’ve been working on, and for constituents to interface with their representatives and ask questions. What happened last night was disgraceful.
A dozen hecklers in the back rows did their utmost to prevent the congressman from being able to speak. They kept incoherently shouting all the latest Fox News propaganda on all the predictable topics. It was extremely difficult for the vast majority of the other 240 people to hear the congressman. Their large Trump and NRA banners weren’t enough. They couldn’t be bothered to sign in and get a ticket to ask a question like everyone else. Congressman Swalwell was very gracious in the face of this disruption and let the hecklers have their say without consequence. He respected their freedom of speech, even though they didn’t respect his or anyone else’s.
The hecklers included a local gun dealer, a guy who felt compelled to hide his face and head under a black scarf, and believe it or not, a candidate running against Congressman Swalwell. Needless to say, she will not get my vote, nor will I stoop so low as to follow the precedent she and her cohorts set. That isn’t how democracy works! Freedom of speech equals respect.