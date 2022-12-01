As of Nov 24, 2022, the impact on the U.S. Economy for a one-month long rail strike would cost our GDP $156 Billion. We would lose 700,000 jobs; that’s on top of the current unemployed #’s we have now. And our Producer Price Index would go up 4 percent.
March 3, 2020 ... One rail car can hold up to 220,000 lbs. of product which equals 3 to 4 truckloads. No wonder it takes a freight train a mile or more to stop after it starts breaking! Freight trains can carry one ton of freight nearly 500 miles while only using 1 gallon of diesel fuel. In a typical year, U.S. railroads move about 1.7 billion tons across nearly 140,000-miles of track, through 49 states and the District of Columbia.
America’s railroads are almost entirely privately owned and operated. Unlike trucks and barges, railroads operate overwhelmingly on infrastructure they own, build, maintain and pay for themselves. Approximately 630 railroads operate across the nearly 140,000-mile U.S. freight rail network. The Amtrak passenger train rents rail space from the freight train track owners. The seven “Class I” railroads —with 2021 revenue of at least $900 million — account for around 68% of freight rail mileage, 88% of employees, and 94% of revenue. Each Class I railroad operates in multiple states over thousands of miles of track. Non-Class I railroads (also known as short line and regional railroads) range in size from small operations handling a few carloads a month to multi-state operations close to Class I size. Together, they provide a safe, efficient, cost-effective transportation network that reliably serves customers and the nation’s economy.
Interesting facts: Amtrak serves more than 500 destinations in 46 states, President Lincoln was an attorney for the Illinois Central Railroad, a single freight car can hold enough corn to make 480,000 bags of Fritos, and time zones were actually invented to coordinate freight passenger movement across the U.S.
American railroads make massive investments across the country that enable the most efficient freight rail network in the world; moving the goods that make modern life possible, and connecting American businesses to markets from coast to coast and beyond. If railroads didn’t move freight in the U.S. it would take over 99 million additional trucks traveling on public roadways and would take four times more fuel than rail to handle the freight Americans rely on every day.