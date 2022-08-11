Eve Sprunt, Dublin
Dear Livermore Independent,
I have lived in the Dublin Ranch subdivision for over 22 years. In the last two months, we have had four extended power outages, because something contacted the powerlines. The Dublin Ranch subdivision has always had underground powerlines, so we are suffering, because the city of Dublin never made PG&E install switches to isolate the areas with underground powerlines from those with overhead power.
When I emailed the Mayor of Dublin, Melissa Hernandez <Melissa.Hernandez@dublin.ca.gov> and the City Manager, Linda Smith <linda.smith@dublin.ca.gov>, I received the following explanation of the problem with the cheery prediction that the problem would soon be resolved:
The cause of the recent outages in Dublin were due to Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS). We are working with the distribution engineering team to design a job to install line recloser switches to better sectionalize the circuit. These switches will separate the overhead portion of the circuit from the underground portion. Although this won’t mitigate all future outages, it will better insulate the area served by the underground portion of the circuit from the portion that’s impacted by EPSS settings. This is in queue to be estimated in September/October and will most likely be constructed 1st quarter of 2023.
EPSS can help stop wildfires before they start by automatically turning off power if an object, like a tree branch, strikes a powerline.
This enhanced safety technology is a proven wildfire prevention tool. Last year, we saw an 80% reduction in CPUC-reportable ignitions on EPSS-enabled lines in High Fire-Threat Districts. This is compared to the prior three-year average, as of December 31, 2021.
When I read the paragraphs above, I see "weasel words." It is "in the queue to be estimated" and "most likely be constructed." If you, like me, are fed up with the power outages, please email Mayor Hernandez and City Manager Smith and let them know that you consider reliable electric power to be a top priority, and their ability to quickly solve the problem will be a major factor in who you vote for when the mayor and members of the city council are up for election. We need our city officials to put the pressure on PG&E to fix the problem ASAP.