Mini Chopra, Livermore
It is true that some historical facts that are carved in stone are passed on to us intergenerationally, but it is also fairly understandable that such historical facts, sometimes, become so obsolete and redundant with time that they no longer appear to provide an appropriate context to the present.
Celebrating Black History Month this past February presented an occasion to revisit and reflect upon the changing narratives around race, diversity, and color consciousness in this post-George Floyd world.
Speaking from the perspective of a foreign-born and raised, immigrant woman of color, I couldn't be happier and thankful to be experiencing this gradual but definite historical shift in the everyday America I am ever so proud to call home. From being told that ‘we are accepted and tolerated’ to finally being urged and encouraged to ‘embrace and celebrate our unique identities,’ indeed, what a long way we have come! The ideal of diversity and inclusivity is no longer enough; we are now striving to be anti-racists and allies.
It is my hope that we continue to foster and sustain these newer and progressive narratives at all levels - locally and nationally.