Just one of the many awards Joan Kinney Seppala has received is the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy award for the theme “From Dreams to Action.” This theme defines Ms. Seppala’s dedication to our city. We had a dream for growth control … Joan took action. We had a dream for a performing arts center and council … she took action. Our dream of having a free independent press in Livermore has been realized by Joan for 55+ years.
Now when we have an opportunity to reexamine the downtown plan to establish the larger park recommended by the citizen’s outreach program, those taking action are disrespected in the press and at council meetings. Joan is not an outsider — she was once a Livermore Rodeo Parade Grand Marshal!
The signatures are confirmed, so let’s proceed with a vote and respect the democratic process that Joan has been a part of for so long and with such positive effects for us in Livermore.