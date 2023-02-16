Trish Munro, Livermore
Missed the Around Town email from the city? Here are five things going on:
1. Housing Town Hall: Cities are people; people live in homes of one kind or another. How that housing comes to be is one of every city’s primary responsibilities. With that in mind, the City of Livermore is hosting a family-friendly Town Hall on housing in Livermore. It takes place on Thursday, February 23, from 5:30-6:30 PM at the Civic Center Library Community Room, and includes a presentation, Q&A session, and housing-themed activities for children.
2. FEMA grants: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is taking applications through March 16 from people who had losses due to the winter storms that insurance did not cover. Applicants can go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center through Feb. 24.
3. For tweens and teens in grades 6-12 only! Join a naturalist at Brushy Peak Regional Preserve, 3899 Laughlin Rd, on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 9:00 AM for a hike to find evidence of frogs, salamanders, and other amphibians and learn about their ecology and conservation practices. Call 925-373-5500 or email Librarian Caitlyn Lung at cmlung@livermoreca.gov to register.
4. On February 26, at 3:00 PM, Livermore’s Poet Laureate Peggy Schimmelman and poets Francesca Bell and Susan Cohen for Verse on the Vine. Susan Cohen’s third full-length collection, Democracy of Fire, was recently published by Broadstone Books. Francesca Bell is the author of Bright Stain Verse on the Vine takes place at SPARC Theater, 2172 Railroad Avenue, and includes an open mic.
5. Review a book in 17 syllables and (maybe) win a prize! February is National Haiku Writing Month (who knew?), so the Livermore Library is holding a Haiku Book Review Contest for participants of all ages. Just read or listen to a book, review it using the 5-7-5 syllable haiku format, then email your name, the book title and author, and your haiku book review to beangelo@livermoreca.gov with the subject line HAIKU BOOK REVIEW by 9 PM on Tuesday, February 28. The writers of the seven best haikus will each win a $30 gift card to Towne Center Books. There is no limit on how many haikus each person can submit, but there is only one prize per person.
Want more details? Find them at livermoreca.gov/our-community/newsroom.