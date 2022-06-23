Paul Stone, Dublin
It is interesting to see how letter writers to Mailbox over the last few months have used the name of Jesus and/or the Bible to promote their views: "Vegetarianism" (Feb. 24), pro-choice, "Pro Birth Only, Not Pro Life" (May 12) and solving the local homelessness issue, "Would Jesus Build a Park?" (June 9).
Actually, the Bible says that Jesus did not come primarily to set the world at rights. (He will do that when He comes again.) Clearly, He wants His followers to be "rich in good works." But, He came for the express purpose of saving individual sinners from eternity in hell and reconciling them to God. Many years ago, when my life was at its nadir, I wrote this bit of doggerel:
Frustration deep in my heart,
So many things to be, where do I start?
Trying to figure out the mess I'm in,
Is it really because of sin?
We wonder why our world is careening out of control. We have forgotten, forsaken and failed to remember the living God. He loves us intensely, but if we reject Him and His word, there's nothing left but His righteous judgment. Jesus is a gentleman. He leaves the choice with us.