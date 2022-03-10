Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
It appears that the Mayor and City Council are not heeding the wishes of the majority of their constituents. Every week there are letters to the Independent pleading for our elected representatives to not turn our lovely downtown into a canyon of multi-story apartment buildings. The Legacy complex is going extremely slowly, even with the new contractor, and we will be looking at unfinished buildings there for a significant period of time. The Eden Housing complex will occupy the only open space in our entire Downtown suitable for a good-sized park which our citizens deserve. What the City leaders have proposed takes away a Downtown destination where people can gather to picnic, play, visit with friends, enjoy nature, and attract visitors to our Wine Country. The Downtown will lose its small-town charm and character, which my family has enjoyed since moving here in the 1960's. What a travesty to happen to a Good Town that deserves Better!