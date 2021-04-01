Richard K. Ernst, Livermore
An ominous sign of the health and future of our nation’s democracy is occurring in state legislatures throughout the United States.
On the one hand, a flurry of bills is being proposed, the effect of which, if enacted, would undermine the right of untold numbers of American citizens to vote. At the same time, other proposals would greatly relax common sense restrictions on where gun owners can legally carry loaded weapons and continue permitting the sale of military-style assault weapons.
I would suggest that restricting citizen’s right to vote, while at the same time expanding the number of lethal weapons in the hands of private citizens, seriously jeopardizes the future of our democracy. Our democracy is much better served by guaranteeing the right of all legally eligible Americans to vote and reducing the proliferation of lethal weapons in our communities.