Brad Hirst, Pleasanton
Please re-elect DENNIS GAMBS for the Zone 7 Board of Directors on June 7.
Dennis is a Civil Engineer, experienced at Zone 7 on all water matters and fiscally responsible to benefit us- the ultimate water consumers. He thoroughly understands the need for high quality, safe, reliable water supply for the Tri Valley.
Dennis is for diversifying our sources of water supply and increasing our water storage capacity.
Zone 7 has historically been a good public agency and pursued their responsibility with vigor. With the State of California’s continuing failure to responsibly address water issues we need a solid performing Zone 7 more than ever and DENNIS GAMBS serving on that Board of Directors.
Thank You for your consideration and vote on JUNE 7.