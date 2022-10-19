Riley Eldredge, Livermore
The Garaventa Hills housing development project has come crawling back from the dead and the residents of the North Livermore community are furious. After a multi-year legal battle initiated by Save the Hill against the developer (Lafferty Communities) and the City of Livermore, the court ordered the city council to reverse its decision approving the project. This project involved leveling 32 acres of hill to construct 44 semi-luxury homes. The court ruling was perceived as a major victory for the neighborhood; an ecologically sensitive parcel of land would remain untouched and preserved as open space. That was until the city resumed working with Lafferty to renew the project shortly after the judgment. This became painfully apparent when PG&E was questioned on work they were conducting along Bear Creek Drive to install another 21kV power delivery line. A foremen stated the additional infrastructure installation was intended for the Lafferty development. However, when PG&E management was questioned, they claim the work was “triggered” by the developer as an “improvement project” for the existing neighborhood surrounding Bear Creek Drive. This cover-up makes little sense considering: