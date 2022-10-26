PG&E finally stopped trenching Bear Creek Dr. Apparently, PG&E was previously not aware the “electric betterment portion (‘mainline extension and tap lines’) of the new development project is purely for the new development.” Interesting, because I am not an engineer or electrician, that I could have told you that.
The result of this “improvement of the existing infrastructure” (as Livermore’s Senior Civil Engineer described it) is an optical migraine running more than halfway down Bear Creek Dr. It is a trench filled with gravel and it stands out against the existing asphalt on the street. Utility-related graffiti spans the length of the street and sidewalk. A portion of the sidewalk was destroyed and glued back together using asphalt, as a result of the work. There is also a portion of Bear Creek with cut asphalt, and that should be fixed, too.
The sequence of events seems to be as follows: the developer went to PG&E and triggered this work on Bear Creek. PG&E then went to City of Livermore to request for an encroachment permit. Neither the City of Livermore nor the developer notified PG&E of the recent court cases, and the City went ahead and approved the encroachment permit’ not knowing it was for the Garaventa Project (allegedly).
Is this encroachment permit process flawed or did someone not do their due diligence? Who is going to fix the ugliness on Bear Creek?