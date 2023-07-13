George Wilson, Livermore
After reading Gary Mansfield’s letter to the editor in which he disparages Darcie Kents’ pot store, Garden of Eden, I decided I had to check out this enterprise for myself. It turns out it’s one of many structures and buildings at the Darcie Kent Winery that is located on the north side of Tesla Rd about a half a mile past Greenville Rd. The pot store itself is a single-story unit with a shaded patio entrance and subdued landscaping, very clean and well maintained. A friendly Security greeted me at the entrance, where another pleasant employee helped me register and answered a few questions I had. The interior space appeared clean enough to conduct surgery and was uncluttered and tasteful. As a cashier/bud tender and I went over to purchase options of their comprehensive edible selections, I could hear that some other customers had come in. Turning to look, they were a man in his sixties, a couple that appeared to be in their fifties and two young women that I would guess between 25 to 35 years of age. Visiting this pot store turned out to be a very pleasant experience and though it was my first, it will not be my last.