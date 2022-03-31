Philip La Scola, Livermore
It’s recently come to my attention the governor wishes to pass legislation to give a $400 credit card or voucher to all those Californians who own a car.
This is a proposal to provide some relief to the high gasoline prices we are experiencing in our state.
Currently the amount of tax in a gallon of gas here in California is estimated to be 38.9 cents a gallon. This excludes sales tax. This tax includes an estimated Low Carbon Fuel Standard tax of 22.6 cents per gallon, a Fuels Under the Cap Fee of 14.3 cents per gallon and an Underground Storage Tank Fee of 2.0 cents per gallon.
While a $400 credit card or voucher would be welcomed by all car owners, I don’t believe this is the most effective way to provide relief.
Why not eliminate this California only tax for a specified period of time. That way the benefit would be felt by those individuals who must use their car for work and, as a result, are using more gasoline.
What sense does it make to issue a $400 credit card or voucher to someone who fills their tank once a month as opposed to someone who must fill their tank once a week?