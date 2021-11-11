Jim Hutchins, Livermore
Livermore began the process of updating its General Plan, which includes the City’s goals, policies, and objectives for the next 20 years. The City contracted with PlaceWorks to oversee this project. The process is supposed to collect what the residents view as their primary concerns, and create a new plan based on their observations and input. The two-to-three-year process is in its beginning stages, but so far, has been far from reassuring that it will represent the people’s vision.
The process began with a call for people to join the General Plan Advisory Committee (GPAC), but was poorly advertised, thus ensuring a low number of interested applicants. Many, if not most, of the selected applicants were guided to the committee by city insiders, rather than reaching out to a broad selection of applicants that represent the city’s diverse community.
PlaceWorks, has held three in-person events asking residents what they see as their biggest issues. These events were at a food bank, a Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month music event, and the Farmers Market. Polling in this manner skews results, and moves the goalpost away from open space and preserving the character of downtown Livermore, as stated in the first meeting.
Comments made by GPAC members during their first two meetings are of concern. GPAC was created to be an ADVISORY body “with the common goal of representing the community through the General Plan and Housing Element Update process,” and to “provide information to and serve as a liaison to the community.” Instead, it appears some GPAC members are seeking to DIRECT the process. For example, Tracy Kronzak, (a Brittni Kiick selection), took offense with the term “big hearted” to describe Livermore citizens, and stated “That part, big heart, what feels off about it to me personally is it’s a very white term. It’s like, Bobby’s got a big heart, you know, like, he might act like an idiot, get drunk, and throw bottles around, but he’s got a big heart. Right? And I think there may be some language clarification that retains that sentiment, but makes it a little bit less, sort of, white-feeling in my opinion.” It appears Tracy equates “big-hearted” with white, male, alcoholic, violent, and destructive behavior.
Thus far the process has been problematic and uncharacteristic of its mission. Please attend meeting No. 3 on Nov. 10th, @ 7PM - see the City’s website for zoom links.